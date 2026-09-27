Telangana Transco engineer suspended over assault on seniors

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transco (TG TRANSCO) has suspended L Sampathi Rao, Executive Engineer, with immediate effect following allegations of intimidation, verbal abuse, and attempted assault on senior officials.

The suspension order, which was issued on September 23 against the executive engineer (EE), elaborated on the incident that allegedly occurred in the zonal office in Warangal.

According to official records, the disciplinary proceedings are related to events that occurred on September 18.

Sampathi Rao reportedly brought a group of at least 10 outsiders into the Chief Engineer (CE) GS Kumar Warangal Zonal Office.

The group entered the chief engineer’s chambers, where they reportedly verbally abused and threatened the chief engineer about look-after orders issued to another official, T Raju, for a post in Jangaon.

Rao is accused of instigating the outsiders to manhandle and attempt a physical assault on the Personnel Officer (PO), alongside intimidating Kumar.

Under alleged pressure and coercion, the Warangal CE was forced to issue a backdated order granting a full additional charge to Rao from September 10 for the Jangaon post, thereby suppressing prior orders given to T. Raju.