Telangana: Transport Department to impose road safety cess on new vehicles

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Transport Department has been increasing taxes on vehicle owners every day for the past week. The department has recently decided to add a road safety cess.

Now the owners of motorcycles, scooters moped and other two wheelers have to pay Rs.500, the owners of private cars shall be imposed Rs 2000 while the commercial vehicles owners will have to pay Rs.2500 as road safety cess.

For the past one week, the Transport department has already increased live tax, green tax and quarterly tax and now it has decided to add road safety cess.

Owners of the autos and other commercial vehicles are expressing their displeasure over the central government’s circular 714(E) which increased re-registration charges. Considering this, the State transport department deferred instructions to impose road safety cess for a few more days.

The government is trying to promote e-vehicles by discouraging the use of old vehicles. The green tax for the re-registration of motorcycles and cars is being charged at Rs 2000 and Rs.5000 respectively. For commercial vehicles, the green tax is received in three slabs. Earlier Rs 3000 was being received as green tax on lorries but now under the new slab Rs 10000 is being charged.