Telangana transport dept seizes 3,420 vehicles in 10 days for violations

Heavy vehicle drivers will also undergo refresher training, and coordination with the mining department will be tightened to prevent overloading right from the loading point.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd November 2025 7:24 pm IST
Ponnam Prabhakar conducts review meeting with Transport department
Ponnam Prabhakar conducts review meeting with Transport department

Hyderabad: In a bid to reduce road accidents, the Telangana transport department has formed 33 new district-level teams and 3 state-level flying squads for the enforcement of safety measures.

In just 10 days, these teams have registered 4748 cases for violations and seized 3420 vehicles, said transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar in a review meeting on Friday.

These newly formed enforcement teams will conduct random checks daily and the inspection points will be communicated to officers only at 6:00 am to maintain secrecy.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Heavy vehicle drivers will also undergo refresher training, and coordination with the mining department will be tightened to prevent overloading right from the loading point.

Overloaded vehicles will be seized, and repeat offenders will have their permits and driving licenses cancelled.

The minister has also asked for an action plan to be prepared for Road Safety Month in January.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd November 2025 7:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button