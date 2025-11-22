Telangana transport dept seizes 3,420 vehicles in 10 days for violations

Hyderabad: In a bid to reduce road accidents, the Telangana transport department has formed 33 new district-level teams and 3 state-level flying squads for the enforcement of safety measures.

In just 10 days, these teams have registered 4748 cases for violations and seized 3420 vehicles, said transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar in a review meeting on Friday.

These newly formed enforcement teams will conduct random checks daily and the inspection points will be communicated to officers only at 6:00 am to maintain secrecy.

Heavy vehicle drivers will also undergo refresher training, and coordination with the mining department will be tightened to prevent overloading right from the loading point.

Overloaded vehicles will be seized, and repeat offenders will have their permits and driving licenses cancelled.

The minister has also asked for an action plan to be prepared for Road Safety Month in January.