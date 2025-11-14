750 vehicles seized in 2 days across Telangana for violations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport department has launched a comprehensive state-level enforcement drive aimed at reducing road accidents and strengthening vehicle safety compliance.

Over two days, Wednesday and Thursday, the department filed cases against 1,050 vehicles and seized 750 for various violations.

Enforcement goes up after two major incidents

The intensified enforcement comes in the wake of two major incidents: a private Hyderabad–Bengaluru bus that caught fire in Kurnool district and a collision between a tipper lorry and an RTC bus in Chevella. In light of these accidents, the department decided to increase inspections on interstate private buses and goods vehicles that often operate beyond safety limits.

Transport Commissioner Ilambarathi has issued a 13-point “Enforcement Action Plan” to all District Transport Commissioners and the Hyderabad Joint Transport Commissioner.

The plan includes checking overloaded goods carriers, buses with multiple pending challans, and vehicles operating without valid fitness certificates or permits. Authorities have also been instructed to seize vehicles modified without authorisation, such as open-body trucks converted into tippers and buses that have altered seating arrangements.

Two enforcement teams per each erstwhile district

Each erstwhile district will have at least two dedicated enforcement teams comprising one Motor Vehicle Inspector and two Assistant Inspectors. These teams will monitor roads daily, including on holidays, ensuring heavy, medium, passenger, and school vehicles comply with fitness and load regulations. Surprise inspections will be conducted weekly to identify violators.

Special emphasis will be given to preventing wrong-route driving on highways, stopping contract carriage buses from carrying inflammable materials, and ensuring passengers are not seated in the driver’s cabin or luggage boxes of autorickshaws. The department will coordinate with the Mining department to stop overloading at source points, a press release said.

Cases will be filed for illegal operations: Transport dept

The Transport department has made it clear that cases will be registered against vehicles operating illegally without valid certificates or permits. Through this enforcement effort, authorities aim to curb reckless driving, minimise overloading, and enhance overall road safety across Telangana.