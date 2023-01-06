Telangana: Transwoman’s husband stabbed to death in Narsingi

Hyderabad: Two people stabbed a man to death and injured another in two separate incidents in Narsingi’s Manchirevula village early Thursday.

According to the police, two unidentified persons harassed a transgender woman, Niharika, alias Naresh, near Manchirevula village, demanding pleasure.

Niharika informed Kishore Reddy, her husband, and the Narisngi police about the threats.

Her husband and his friend Shiva reached the village from Hydershah Kote Rajendranagar. They tracked down the suspects and questioned them. An argument took place between Kishore and the suspects, during which one of them took a knife and attacked Kishore, resulting in bleeding injuries. “He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries,” Madhapur DCP K Shilpavalli said.

Earlier, two others had also targeted a man named Tulasi and robbed him of Rs 15,000. The man was severely injured and is in critical condition.

The Madhapur zone police formed special teams to find the suspects.