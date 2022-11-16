Telangana: Father-in-law dies of cardiac arrest hearing of daughter-in-law’s death

Hyderabad: Jadi Julaji, 75, a resident of Thalodi village collapsed and died on the spot after hearing the news of his daughter-in-law’s demise in Koutala Mandal on Tuesday night.

Reportedly, the elderly man died of cardiac arrest as he was unable to bear the news of his daughter-in-law, Lalitha’s death.



Lalitha, 30, wife of Julaji’s eldest son Gopal, had a stillbirth and underwent an operation to prevent permanent birth control at a hospital in Kaghaznagar.



She died after she was shifted to the hospital in Mancherial due to complications in her medical condition on Tuesday afternoon.