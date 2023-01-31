Telangana: Tribal farmers to get Podu land pattas by Feb end

A 100 percent survey of Podu lands was completed through the gram sabhas while the Forest Rights Committees and District Level Committees identified the beneficiaries by examining the applications.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 31st January 2023
Hyderabad: Telangana government will issue land certificates (Pattas) to eligible farmers by the end of February.

State tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod directed officials to make necessary arrangements for the completion of the process.

The minister along with state forest minister A Indrakaran Reddy and chief secretary Santhi Kumari held a video conference with the district collectors on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, she said that a 100 percent survey of Podu lands was completed through the gram sabhas, adding that the Forest Rights Committees and District Level Committees have identified the beneficiaries by examining the applications.

“The government was prioritising the protection of forests along with giving access to eligible farmers to cultivate Podu lands,” she said.

Minister Indrakaran Reddy said that all the local public representatives should be involved in the process.

Chief secretary Santhi Kumari said that the collectors have been instructed to complete the process of printing the ‘pattadar passbooks’ by February first week.

