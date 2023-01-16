Telangana: Tribal man electrocuted to death by animal trap in Sircilla

Hyderabad: A tribal man lost his life after coming in contact with an electric trap set for wild animals by hunters in Rudrangi Mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla on Sunday night.

Guguloth Mangya Naik, 45, who lived with his two daughters and a son, had gone into the nearby forest to search for his missing goats, said the villagers.

While he was searching for his goats, he came into contact with a live electric wire arranged by hunters to trap wild animals.

He was electrocuted by the trap following which he died. Later, his body was found after his family members searched for him.