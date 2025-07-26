Telangana tribal school warden suspended after insects found in students’ food

Hyderabad: A hostel warden at a Tribal Welfare School was suspended after students were allegedly served insect-infested food in Sangareddy, Telangana, on Friday, July 25.

Sangareddy Tribal Welfare officer suspended the warden, identified as Shobha, at Bommareddipet in Chowtakur mandal.

The warden’s suspension was ordered by the Sangareddy collector, P Pravinya, after students protested over the poor quality of food being served at the hostel.

Some of the protesting students at the Telangana school hostel held the insects in their hands and showed them to the authorities, “Look at this insect, didn’t you see it while serving the food? How is anyone supposed to eat such food?” they asked.

