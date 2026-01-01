Telangana: Tribals left in lurch after demolition drive in Moinabad

Hyderabad: Tribals in Telangana’s Moinabad area were left in a lurch after a demolition drive was carried out on a 16-acre plot on Wednesday, December 31.

About 50 tribal families from the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district had purchased plots of land in survey numbers 210, 211, and 212 in Peddamangalaram revenue area under Moinabad municipality.

However, without any information or prior notice, officials from Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) reportedly began demolishing the houses with bulldozers under heavy police protection, they alleged.

The evicted tribals further alleged that officials did not pay heed to their requests. They claimed that the police dragged all of them onto the street.

The victims complained that they were threatened with a lathi charge if they spoke up, and that the houses were demolished with bulldozers even while small children were sleeping inside.

In a video shared on social media, a woman said, ” We were asleep last night in our house. This morning, the police just dragged us out and demolished everything.” She added that the police didn’t even allow them to take their belongings.

They said that the demolition drive has left them homeless. ” We sought time to gather our belongings but the police did not pay heed,” another woman said.