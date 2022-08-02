Telangana: Tricolour to be hoisted at all tourism spots  

Hyderabad: As part of Swathantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu, Telangana Tourism will be hoisting the national flag at all tourist spots across the state from August 8 to August 22.

Telangana tourism minister V Srinivas Goud instructed the department officials to organise special programmes to attract visitors to the tourist spots. He also conducted a meeting with tourism, sports and cultural department officials here on Monday to finalise the action plan for the celebrations.

Also Read BJP Minority Morcha to hoist Tricolour at religious places

He said that all the tourism spots, including historic and heritage monuments, should be lit up with attractive lighting.

During the 15-day celebrations, special programmes will be held by the cultural Department, part of which will be dance, drama, music, art and kavi sammelan. This tourism programme will depict patriotism and national integration and need to be conducted at Ravindra Bharathi, says the Minister.

He further added that the sports department were told to conduct sports events at the mandal, district and state level to inspire youngsters to make a career in sports.