Telangana: TRS, BJP clash on I-day, Bandi Sanjay lambasts DGP

Hyderabad: Amid celebrations of 76th Independence Day, a clash broke out between workers of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during a flag hoisting ceremony on Monday, in Devurauppala, Jangaon district.

Two BJP workers have reportedly been seriously injured while reports of others suffering minor injuries have surfaced.

Following the clash, a video of the Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar surfaced on Twitter where the Karimnagar MP is in conversation with the Director General of Police (DGP), visibly angry. He is heard blaming the state police force for not being able to control the situation.

Bandi Sanjay is on his third phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’.

According to the video, Bandi Sanjay can be heard lambasting the DGP regarding the security being provided.

“If you show dadagiri to me, I will also show you the same. I am giving you ten minutes time to control the whole situation,” Bandi Sanjay can be heard saying.

According to the police, the situation has been brought under control. However, no case has been registered yet.

Siasat.com spoke to Telangana BJP spokesperson N V Subhash who confirmed the video.

“As soon as the flag hoisting was done, TRS goons came and started hurling sticks and stones at us. Two of our workers received head injuries and are serious. They have been admitted at a nearby hospital,” the BJP spokesperson said.

He further said that the party is angry and upset regarding the police’s attitude. “The police should have been more stringent and proactive in controlling the situation. It is a matter of shame,” the BJP spokesperson said.