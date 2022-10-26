Telangana: TRS has no moral right to seek Muslim votes in Munugode, says Shabbir

Hyderabad: Former minister and Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir said that the TRS party has no moral right to seek votes from the Muslim community in the Munugode by-elections.

Addressing a series of meetings at Chandur, Kondapur, and other places as part of the campaign for Congress candidate Palvai Shravanti on Wednesday, Shabbir Ali said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been betraying the Muslim community since 2014 with fake promises and false assurances.

He said that KCR did not fulfill the promise of a 12 percent Muslim reservation. “Instead, he also did not take enough measures to protect the ongoing 4 percent Muslim reservation, implemented by the previous Congress Govt in 2004-05, in the Supreme Court,” he added.

Similarly, Shabbir Ali said that the TRS government had promised to grant judicial powers to the Wakf Board. However, he said that the government neither protected the existing properties nor took any measures to restore the illegally encroached lands.

“Records of thousands of prime Wakf properties have been dumped in a godown without citing any reason. Many important files, which are crucial for winning encroachment cases in various courts, are now being eaten by termites. But the TRS government is not doing anything to protect those original documents of prime properties worth thousands of crores,” he alleged.

Shabbir Ali said that the state government did not release fee reimbursement dues which led to the closure of more than 80 percent of minority colleges in the last 8 years. He said that there was an alarming drop in the enrolment of minorities in institutions of higher education. “KCR, by not releasing funds, deprived lakhs of minority students, especially Muslims, from getting higher education,” he alleged.

The Congress leader alleged that TRS government has dismantled all the institutions of minority welfare. “Due to a huge shortage of funds and staff, institutions like Urdu Academy, Minority Finance Corporation, etc., are unable to implement any welfare scheme. Urdu Academy has a symbolic head while the government is yet to nominate a full-fledged body. Except for paying salaries to the Urdu Academy Chairman and the skeletal staff, TRS government is doing nothing for the promotion of the Urdu language,” he further said.

Shabbir Ali stated that unemployment among minorities has increased manifold under the TRS government. “Not a single jobless Muslim youth got a loan under any scheme to start his business. Receiving over 1.53 lakh loan applications from jobless minority youth in 2014-15 and dumping them in the dustbin is the only achievement of the TRS government,” he said.

He also slammed the TRS for completely neglecting the Muslims in the weaker section housing schemes. He said the previous Congress Govt gave houses to thousands of poor Muslim families. However, he said that the TRS government did not give even a dozen 2BHK units to poor Muslims.

Shabbir Ali said that the state government has been cheating Muslims by wearing a fake mask of secularism. “KCR has created hype that his government has allocated a budget of Rs. 2,000 crores for minorities’ welfare. But in reality, his government did not spend even 50 percent of the allocated amount. TRS government has caused huge damage to Muslims on social, educational, and economic fronts,” he said.

The Congress leader appealed to the minorities, especially the Muslim voters to reject TRS in the Munugode by-elections and vote for Congress candidate Palvai Shravanti. He said BJP candidate K Rajagopal Reddy has betrayed the Congress party and the people who voted for him in 2018 for being Congress candidate. “Such a person cannot be trusted and Muslims should never vote for leaders who change colours for personal gains,” he said.

Shabbir Ali expressed confidence that the Congress party would win the Munogode by-elections with a comfortable majority.