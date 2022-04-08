Telangana: TRS MLA snatches mic from party MP at public meeting

Hyderabad: In an embarrassing moment for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) here, local MLA from Mahbubabad Bhanoth Shankar Naik rudely snatched the mic from TRS MP Maloth Kavita’s hand during a public meeting.

The incident took place at Mahabubabad town on Thursday, when TRS leaders had gathered to protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre for not procuring paddy from Telangana. The MLA, who is known for his crass language, snatched the microphone from MP Kavita as she tried to get on the stage to address the gathering.

when Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha tried 2 speak during dharna,local MLA Banoth Shankar Naik snatched Mike frm MP Kavitha.@trsinnews @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/X4ZGrXL9Dv — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) April 7, 2022

Why is TRS Protesting over Paddy procurement?

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been demanding that the Centre should buy the entire Yasangi crop produced in the state on the lines of procurement in Punjab and Haryana. Similarly Telangana finance minister T Harish Ra had also urged the central government to come with one nation one procurement policy.

Rao also said that the Centre is supposed to help the states and ensure their stocks are replenished with various crops such as rice and pulses. He also attacked the Modi government for ignoring farmers’ issues. “There must be one nation one procurement policy so that we could buy rice at the same price. Farmers provide us with a lot of crops which are beneficial for us, what has the BJP given to the farmers?” asked Rao.