Telangana: TRS MLC Kavitha felicitates CWG gold medalist Nikhat Zareens

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) member, Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntala Kavitha congratulated and felicitated Boxer Nikhat Zareen for winning the gold medal in Women’s 50 kg boxing at Commonwealth Games 2022.

During the felicitation, MLC K.Kavitha said, ” it is a proud moment as Nikhat, who hails from the Nizamabad district of Telangana, stood at the world boxing championship. We are proud of her achievements and she is an inspiration to young athletes. “

Kavitha also extended her gratitude to the CM KCR for sanctioning additional Rs 2 Crore and allotment of residential plots after winning the World Championship this year

The 26-year-old, Nikhat Zareen, Indian defeated Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul, a silver medallist from Gold Coast 2018, by unanimous decision. Nikhat won three of her bouts at Birmingham 2022 5-0 and one via RSC (referee stops contest).

In a close-range contest, the two boxers traded blows early on but Zareen prevailed with her combinations early on. With a mix of left hooks and crosses, the Indian contained the 33-year-old Carly McNaul in the opening round.