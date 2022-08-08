Watch: Row over waiving of KCR’s photo as Nikhat Zareen bags gold

Hyderabad: Telangana Sports Authority Chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy waived a picture of state CM K Chandrasekhar Rao with the Indian flag when Nikhat Zareen was winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth games.

After the video of the moment went viral on social media, netizens started asking the reason behind waiving the CM’s photo instead of the gold medalist to celebrate India’s victory.

Look out for KCR the great man who made Nikhat Zareen’s win possible today at CWC. pic.twitter.com/CdHH09OPxE — A (@Vik0315) August 7, 2022

BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote, “Does KCR approve of Telangana Sports Authority Chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy waving his photo instead of gold medallist Nikhat Zareen to celebrate India’s win?”

Does KCR approve of Telangana Sports Authority Chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy waving his photo instead of gold medallist Nikhat Zareen to celebrate India’s win? KCR’s silence on the matter would confirm that this demeaning act of belittling our sport stars has his endorsement. pic.twitter.com/sGsQd15qXn — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 7, 2022

Indians celebrated Nikhat Zareen's gold medal today.



A. Venkateshwar Reddy, chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana State, was seen waving CM KCR's picture instead of @nikhat_zareen's!



Why is he celebrating the CM and not our athlete? We wonder why! Tell us in the comments. pic.twitter.com/Lv9IpN5P7Q — Know The Nation (@knowthenation) August 7, 2022

Telangana Sports Authority Chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy waves photo of CM KCR instead of @nikhat_zareen when she won gold medal.



CM>Athlete? pic.twitter.com/WNPRRVSHEm — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) August 7, 2022

Nikhat Zareen wins gold at CWG 2022

Yesterday, Nikhat clinched the gold medal for India in the women’s 50kg light flyweight division at the 2022 Commonwealth Games by winning the final bout comprehensively.

The 26-year-old Indian defeated Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul, a silver medallist from Gold Coast 2018, by unanimous decision.

KCR, Modi congratulate gold medalist

K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday congratulated Nikhat Zareen for clinching a gold medal in the Barmingham Commonwealth Games.

He spoke to Zareen on phone and commended her. “By winning the gold medal, Nikhat has not only made entire India proud, but also taken its glory a few notches higher,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too congratulated her.

The Prime Minister tweeted, “Nikhat Zareen is India’s pride. She is a world-class athlete who is admired for her skills. I congratulate her on winning a Gold medal at the CWG. Excelling in various tournaments, she has shown great consistency. Best wishes for her future endeavours. Cheer for India.”