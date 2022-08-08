KCR congratulates Nikhat Zareen on winning gold medal

K. Kavitha also congratulated Nikhat Zareen for winning the gold

Birmingham: Boxer Nikhat Zareen reacts after winning her bout against Carly Mc Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) boxing match, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK, Sunday, Aug 7, 2022. Zareen won the gold medal. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday congratulated boxer Nikhat Zareen for clinching a gold medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

He spoke to Zareen on phone and commended her. “By winning the gold medal, Nikhat has not only made entire India proud but also taken its glory a few notches higher,” he said.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is known, praised the boxer for continuing the winning streak. He said that Zareen’s victory has once again brought laurels to Telangana world over.

The CM reiterated that the state government will continue encouraging sports persons.

Member of Legislative Council K. Kavitha also congratulated Nikhat Zareen for winning the gold.

She said it was a matter of great pride that Nikhat Zareen once again brought laurels to the state and the country.

Zareen won the Commonwealth gold nearly three months after bagging the gold in the world championship.

The 26-year-old hails from Nizamabad town of Telangana.

