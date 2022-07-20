Telangana: TRS protest against GST hike on milk products

Hyderabad: Amid continued protest in Rajya Sabha over price rise and levy of GST on daily essentials, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) staged a protest in districts on Wednesday.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) staged a protest at the main centre of Thungathurthi Nalagonda, Ambedkar chowrastha in Mothur of Yadadri-Bhongir district, and several places at Karimnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Suryapet District Praja Parishad Chairman Deepika Yugender Rao expressed sorrow that the implementation of GST on milk and milk-based goods would not only raise market prices by putting a financial burden on the common people but would also have an influence on dairy farmers’ earnings. She requested the government to remove GST on milk and milk-based goods.

TRS leaders in Karimnagar, led by Mayor Y Sunil Rao and party district president GV Ramakrishna Rao, held a protest by providing milk to children, claiming that the centre’s decision would deprive youngsters of the opportunity to consume milk.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor stated that although the Telangana administration was attempting to give more advantages to the public by implementing a variety of welfare and development programmes, the union government was always attempting to impose a burden on the people by raising taxes.

Dr Sanjay Kumar, MLA of Jagtial, and municipal chairperson Boga Sravani held a dharna at Tahsilchowk in Jagtial town.

Ramagundam Mayor Dr Bangi Anil Kumar and Nadipalli Abhishek Rao, deputy mayor, took part in the protest in Godavarikhani, Peddapalli district.

TRS workers held a demonstration in Korutla and delivered a memorandum to the RDO.