Telangana: TRS slammed for serving Yadavs food on cardboard

Hyderabad: Ahead of the by-poll in Munugode, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Praveen Kumar has alleged that people in the constituency were served food on cardboard pieces allegedly by the ruling TRS.

Kumar also blamed Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), for denting the self-esteem of the Yadav community. He shared a video on Twitter claiming it was from the “Golla-Kuruma (shepherd) Atmeeya Sammelan” organised by the TRS.

“See how our Yadavas’ self-esteem was damaged today at the Yadava Athmiya Sammelan held at Manneguda Function Hall under the auspices of TRS! Can you also give me plates to eat? That’s why BSP wants to burn a stick to these nobles this time.” read the tweet.

ఈ రోజు TRS ఆధ్వర్యంలో మన్నెగూడ ఫంక్షన్ హాల్లో జరిగిన యాదవ ఆత్మీయ సమ్మేళనంలో మా యాదవుల ఆత్మగౌరవాన్ని ఎట్ల దెబ్బతీసిండ్రో చూడండి! అన్న తిననీకె ప్లేట్లు కూడా ఇవ్వరా? అందుకే BSP ఈ సారి మునుగోడుల ఈ దొరలకు కర్రు కాల్చి వాత పెట్టాలంటున్నది. 🐘🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/pg2n1R13Bi — Dr.RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) October 26, 2022

The event held at Manneguda was attended by ministers KT Rama Rao (KTR) and T Harish Rao among others. Gollas and Kurumas, take up animal herding and are part of the Backward Class list in Telangana. In a video shared on Twitter, people are seen having food on cardboard pieces.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the video is from the Sammelan organised by the TRS.

The Munugode by-poll is slated for November 3.