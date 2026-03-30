Telangana: Truck catches fire in Vikarabad

The officer said that the truck was empty at the time of the incident and the front portion of the vehicle was completely damaged.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th March 2026 2:27 pm IST
Truck catches fire in Vikarabad
Truck catches fire in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: A stationary truck reportedly caught fire in Vikarabad district’s Tandur area early on Monday morning, March 30.

After being alerted, the fire safety personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire, with the cause of the fire yet to be ascertained. Speaking to Siasat.com, Tandur Station Fire Officer said, “The fire occurred at 5:27 am, the cause of the fire is under investigation.”

The officer said that the truck was empty at the time of the incident. The front portion of the vehicle was completely damaged, causing a loss of Rs 2 lakh.

Subhan Haleem
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th March 2026 2:27 pm IST

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