Telangana: TS EAMCET web counselling dates announced; check for details

Hyderabad: The B Pharmacy, Pharm D, and biotechnology course admissions web counselling for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 begin on November 1.

BiPC applicants who qualified in the TS EAMCET 2022 may register, pay the processing cost, and reserve a time slot for certificate verification between November 1 and 3. On November 3 and 4, certificate verification will take place, and from November 3 to November 6, web choices will be accessible. On November 9, seats will be temporarily assigned, and between that date and November 13, tuition fees must also be paid in addition to online self-reporting.

On November 17, registration, payment of the processing fee, and slot reservations for final phase counselling are due. On November 18, certificate verification will take place, and between November 17 and 19, web options can be exercised. Provisional seat allocation, tuition payment, and online self-reporting are all scheduled for November 22–24.

Between November 22 and November 25, all candidates who have confirmed their seats are required to go to the designated colleges. On October 27, a comprehensive notification will be made available on the website https://tseamcetb.nic.in/ along with a list of helpline centres and counselling procedures. On November 23, the website will contain the policies for on-the-spot admissions to private engineering and pharmacy schools.