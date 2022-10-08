Telangana: Uttam rubbishes KTR’s claim on Congress MPs quitting party

Hyderabad: Following Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) statement that a few Congress members of Parliament (MP) quitting the party, ex-TPCC chief and Nalgonda Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy rubbished it, and called it “baseless”.

Reacting to KTR’s claim, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the statement was “irresponsible”, and further added that all Congress members are working hard for the Telangana leg of the Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

The Congress leader and MP took to Twitter to share the same and said “KTR’s speculative media statement yesterday abt @INCIndia MPs leaving the Party is completely false, baseless & irresponsible. All of us are working together to make Rahul ji’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana an unprecedented success. @manickamtagore @revanth_anumu @Jairam_Ramesh.”

Kumar’s comments came after KTR said “A couple of MPs of Congress in Telangana are likely to leave the party around the time its leader Rahul Gandhi is in Telangana for his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’,” during a media interaction a day earlier. He, however, declined to answer if they will be joining the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

KTR attacked Congress saying that it has become the “biggest liability” of India. “I don’t think Congress exists anymore in this country. From a party that ruled the country for 50 years now confined to 50 and one wonders if it would be around after the next elections,” he had said.