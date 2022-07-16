Telangana: TS GENCO employees prohibited from undertaking strikes

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Energy Department on Saturday announced that employees of the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TS GENCO) are prohibited to undertake strikes for a period of six months.

A Government Order (GO) dated January 22, 2022, states that the state government prohibits strikes in the public interest.

“After careful consideration of the matter, the government is satisfied that it is necessary and expedient to prohibit strikes in public interest in TS GENCO,” said a statement from the Energy (HRAI) Department, signed by special chief secretary Sunil Sharma. The prohibitory orders will be in effect from 27 July 2022.

The government of Telangana exercised sub-sections 1 and 3 of section 3 under the Telangana Essential Services Maintenance Act 1971 to prohibit all strikes in all services under the TS GENCO Ltd. for a period of six months.