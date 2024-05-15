Telangana: TS TET 2024 admit card to be released, Check how to download

Hyderabad: The Department of School Education, Telangana, is set to release the admit card for the TS TET 2024 (Teacher Eligibility Test) today, May 15.

Once available, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in. The TS TET 2024 is scheduled to take place from May 20 to June 2, with two shifts for each paper.

Paper 1 is intended for individuals who aspire to teach Classes 1 to 5 which is scheduled to be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 pm. Paper 2 is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8 and the exam is from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates interested in teaching Classes 1 to 8 are required to take both exams.

To qualify for the TS TET 2024, candidates belonging to the general category must secure 60% or above. Previously, the validity of TS TET was limited to seven years, but now it has been extended to a lifetime

How to download hall ticket?

Step 1: Go to the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/

Step 2: Press on TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 link on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in the candidate ID, mobile number and date of birth.

Step 4: Press on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: Download the TSTET 2024 Hall Ticket.

Step 6: Save a hard copy for the exam day.