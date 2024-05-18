Telangana: TS TET exam will be held from May 20 to June 2

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) will be held from May 20 to June 2, and candidates will not be permitted in the examination hall after 15 minutes of the commencement of the exam, officials said.

According to a press release, gates will close after 8:45 am and 01:45 pm for the morning and afternoon sessions respectively. Candidates will not be allowed to leave until the test is completed.

Candidates should bring their admit card along with a photo identification card such as an Aadhaar, driving license, passport, PAN or voter card.

Previously held in OMR-based offline mode, TS TET for the first time will be conducted in computer-based mode.

As many as 2,86,386 applications were received for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET). Paper 1 is intended for individuals who aspire to teach Classes 1 to 5 which is scheduled to be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 pm. Paper 2 is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8 and the exam is from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates interested in teaching Classes 1 to 8 are required to take both exams.

How to download hall ticket?

Step 1: Go to the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/

Step 2: Press the TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 link on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in the candidate ID, mobile number and date of birth.

Step 4: Press on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: Download the TSTET 2024 Hall Ticket.

Step 6: Save a hard copy for the exam day.