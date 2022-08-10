Telangana: TSBCESDTC announces coaching for Group III, IV, DSC & Gurukulam jobs

Hyderabad: The Physical coaching programme for Group III, IV, DSC & Gurukulam teachers will begin on September 01 at 50 BC study centres in Telangana.

Applications are invited online from the eligible candidates i.e., 1st class in SSC, Inter, Degree for Group III, IV and additionally 1st Class in B.Ed (for DSC and Gurukulam Coaching programme). The parental income should be below Rs 5 Lakhs per annum are eligible, the Telangana BC Employability Skill Development and Training Centres (TSBCESDTC) informed in a press note.

Candidates should submit the applications online i.e., through our website www.tsbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in on or before August 25, 2022. For more information contact Ph. No.040-24071178 & 040-27077929.