Telangana: TSBIE revises deadline for Intermediate exam fee

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) revised the deadline for submitting the examination fee for the Intermediate Public Examinations on Tuesday, which will take place in March 2023.

The examination fee can be paid from December 14 to 17 and from December 19 to 22, respectively, with a late fee of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000. A late fee of Rs 2000 from December 24 to December 28.

Regular first- and second-year students as well as failed students (general and vocational) who wish to take the IPE can pay the examination fee at their respective junior colleges in accordance with the updated schedule.

The TS BIE has also extended the deadline for private applicants (without a college education) to apply for a grant of attendance exemption for arts and humanities combinations with a late fee of Rs. 200 until December 23.