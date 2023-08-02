Telangana: TSC highlights need for chief minister from BC

A round table conference on ‘BC chief minister and opinions of political parties’ was organised by Telanagana Samaja Congress Party at Gandhi Centenary Hall exhibition grounds Nampally, Hyderabad, on Monday 31st July 2023.

Dosapally Narahari who presided over the conference proposed his agenda on backward class Chief Minister.

Telangana Samaja Congress Party founder president Dr. P. Vinay Kumar expressed his opinion on this issue. TSC Party is completely dedicated to backward class Chief Minister. In the past 73 years in united Andhra Pradesh as well as in Telangana State, none of the Chief Ministers were from Backward Class Community. Many times BCs missed the opportunity of Chief Minister. BCs may get their opportunities by coming into power.

He said that the BCs can achieve their rights only through state power. In the past, no party in power has given BCs the opportunity to serve as chief minister. He said that on the day of the formation of his party, he introduced a resolution to become the Chief Minister of BC. In the elections of 2004 and 2009, the Congress party was able to get power only when D. Srinivas was the president of the Congress party but Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy was appointed as the Chief Minister who belongs to the Reddy community. Similarly in other parties, the Chief Minister’s seat went to the upper castes even though they won the election and took power under the leadership of BCs. He said that when the Telangana Samaja Congress comes to power, a caste-wise census will be taken.

President of Telangana Jana Samithi Prof. Kodandaram said that he fully supports the Chief Minister from BC.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the BC Chief Minister is a good decision. He said that the chief minister will be elected by the legislators and parties should announce the BC as Chief Minister candidate in their election manifesto

BJP OBC Cell State Convener Ale Bhaskar said that he is standing by the Chief Minister from BC and this is politically possible. All BCs should fight unitedly.

Samajwadi Party Telangana President Professor Simhadri said that it is unfortunate that BCs got the opportunity to become Chief Ministers in UP, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states but they did not get the opportunity in Telangana.

TPCC OBC Cell Chairman Noothi Srikanthgoud said that a BC leader should be considered for the Chief Minister post.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, managing editor of Siasat Daily, said that the majority of BCs want their rights.

TJS Vice-President Professor Vishweshwar Rao said that the BCs, which constitute 60 percent of the society, have the right to statehood and suggested that the BCs along with SC, ST and other communities are 93 percent, should take the post of Chief Minister instead of being under 7% of upper communities.

Yarra Satyanarayana, President of Telangana BC Samkshema Sangham, said that even though the BCs were dominant before 1956, they did not get power. During the 1977-78 elections the Congress party split into two and the Reddy community moved towards the Brahmananda Reddy group, and Indira Congress party came to power, gave a chance to 4 Reddys as chief minister in 5 years, but BC leader Arugul Rajaram did not get the post, even though there was a majority of BC MLAs.

Prof. Tirumali said BC is a group, not a caste.

Telangana Vittal said that Reddys have served as Chief Ministers for 13 terms, Kamma for 5, Brahmins for 1, and Vaishya for 1 term, but BCs have not got a single chance.

Presidents of various political parties, social service persons, intellectuals, experts, and academics participated in this program.