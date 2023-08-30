Telangana: TSCHE launches low-cost French language textbooks

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has launched an exclusive low-cost cosmopolite edition of French language textbooks for students in the state.

The edition was created after drafting a new syllabus for French as a second language for the students of residential colleges in the state.

The low-cost edition was launched by the chairman of TSCHE, Professor Limbadri, at the Alliance Francaise of Hyderabad (AFH) office.

With a nine-member committee, AHF drafted a new syllabus for French as a second language, which has been piloted in the Telangana Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for Women in 2022-23.

With the enormous response from students, a partnership between the French publishing powerhouse ‘Hatchette’ and an Indian publishing house of textbooks for foreign languages, ‘Goyal Publishers’ was established.

Goyal publishers and the French language teaching fraternity of Telangana attended the launch event among others.