Telangana: TSGENCO reviews NGT order on Yadadri Thermal Power Station

Hyderabad: Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited’s (TSGENCO) chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao along with other directors has reviewed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order issued on September 30 regarding Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS).

The report at the end of the review will be sent to the Union ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Union government for issuing any directions they deem necessary.

The NGT in its most recent order imposed a suspension on the environmental clearance granted for the Yadadri Thermal Power Station under construction in Damarcherla Mandal of Nalgonda district, citing ambiguity in terms of coal linkages and the distance of the project site from the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

The issues in question were raised in the NGT order regarding ‘Boundary of Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Design of the Ash Pond, Radio Activity Impact’ is already complied with, said TSGENCO in a press note.

At the time of applying for Environmental Clearance (EC) for YTPS, the Ambient Air Quality (AAQ) modeling was conducted within 10 kilometers radius of the project in line with the existing Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notification dated September 14, 2016.

However, as directed by the NGT in the above order, TSGENCO will conduct the ‘Ambient Air Quality Modeling and Cumulative Impact Assessment’ within 25 kilometers radius of the project.

Further, every effort will be made to commission the Project as per the revised schedule by complying with the NGT directions.