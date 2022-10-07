Telangana: K Prabhakar Reddy to be TRS’ candidate for Munugode

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Friday announced that K Prabhakar Reddy will be the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) candidate for the Munugodu by-election.

The chief minister reportedly took this decision after going through the reports submitted by local leaders, activists, and district party leadership.

The Munugode seat was vacant after the then incumbent MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned and quit the Congress party. Further, Reddy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 21 after tendering his resignation on August 8. The announcement was made in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.

Reddy stated that he was unhappy with Revanth Reddy being appointed as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and remarked that those who have self-respect will not stay in the party.

The Munugode by-elections will be held on November 3 of this year. While Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy will contest from BJP this time, the Congress has decided to field Palwai Sravanthi, daughter of former minister late Palwai Goverdhan Reddy.