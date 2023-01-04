Telangana: TSMFC extends online registration for subsidy loans to Jan 9

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) has extended the last date of online registration for sanction of subsidy loans under the economic support scheme to January 9, 2023 midnight.

“In view of the representations received from the public representatives, and also due to huge demand from the minorities in the state, the last date of online registration for sanction of subsidy loans under the economic support system is extended up to January 9, 2023, midnight,” said a release from the department on Wednesday.

The statement was issued by TSMFC chairman Mohammad Imtiyaz Ishaq.