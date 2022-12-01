Telangana: TSPSC announces 9,168 Group-IV vacancies

Junior Assistants, Junior Accountants, Junior Auditors, and Ward Officers are among the positions in several departments.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 1st December 2022 5:29 pm IST
Telangana: TSPSC Group II, IV notifications to be released post-Munugode bypoll
TSPSC logo

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) announced 9,168 openings for Group-IV posts on Thursday.

Online registration will be available from December 23 through January 12, 2023. The objective-type recruitment test is anticipated to take place in the months of April and May.

Junior Assistants, Junior Accountants, Junior Auditors, and Ward Officers are among the positions in several departments.

Also Read
Telangana govt declares creation of 3897 posts in 9 medical colleges, govt hospitals

The departments with notified openings are Municipal Administration and Urban Development (2,701), Revenue (2077), Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (1,245), and Higher Education (742). The objective-type recruitment test is anticipated to take place in the months of April and May 2023.

A complete notification with a description of the open positions by age, wage scale, community, educational background, and other requirements will be accessible on the Commission’s website Starting on December 23.

On the website, online registration will be available from December 23 through January 12, 2023.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button