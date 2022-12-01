Telangana: TSPSC announces 9,168 Group-IV vacancies

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) announced 9,168 openings for Group-IV posts on Thursday.

Online registration will be available from December 23 through January 12, 2023. The objective-type recruitment test is anticipated to take place in the months of April and May.

Junior Assistants, Junior Accountants, Junior Auditors, and Ward Officers are among the positions in several departments.

Also Read Telangana govt declares creation of 3897 posts in 9 medical colleges, govt hospitals

The departments with notified openings are Municipal Administration and Urban Development (2,701), Revenue (2077), Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (1,245), and Higher Education (742). The objective-type recruitment test is anticipated to take place in the months of April and May 2023.

A complete notification with a description of the open positions by age, wage scale, community, educational background, and other requirements will be accessible on the Commission’s website Starting on December 23.

On the website, online registration will be available from December 23 through January 12, 2023.