Telangana: TSPSC SI, constable final exam rescheduled

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) revised the schedule for the final written examination for the recruitment of sub-inspectors, constables, and equivalent posts on Friday.

TSLPRB chairman, V V Srinivasa Rao, released the revised timetable which displayed changes made in the dates on which the exams were scheduled to be conducted.

The changes were made as per the request raised by the Telangana State Public Service Commission which is responsible for the conduction of these exams.

The test for SCT SI (IT&CO) (Paper III) and SCT ASI (FPB) (Paper III) Technical Paper which was scheduled to be held on March 12 between 10 am and 1 pm at Hyderabad will now be held on March 11.

Similarly, the SCT PCs (Civil) and /or equivalent Transport Constables Prohibition & Excise Constables general studies paper and SCT PC ( IT&CO) Technical Paper which was supposed to be held on April 23 between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm will now be held on April 30.

It has to be noted that the timings for these final exams have not been altered and they remain the same.

SCT SI (IT&CO) technical paper and SCT ASI (FPB) technical paper will be held on March 11.

Likewise, the SCT SI (PTO) Technical Paper will be held on March 26 between 10 am to 1 pm.

Final technical papers for SCT PC (Driver)-driver operator and SCT PC (Mechanic) will be held on April 2.

For all arithmetic and test of reasoning/mental ability, the English Language final paper will be held on April 8.

General studies and languages (Telugu/Urdu) papers will be held on April 9.

SCT PCs (Civil) and/or equivalent transport constables prohibition & excise constables- general paper will be held on April 30.

The written test for SCT PC (IT&CO) will be held on April 30 between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The final exams will be conducted in and around the districts of Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar.

Candidates who are qualified in PMT/PET will have to appear for the final written examination, the chairman said.