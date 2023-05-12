Telangana: TSREDCO chief calls for rooftop solar panels on gated communities

Hyderabad: Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) chairman Y Satish Reddy called on gated communities in the state to install rooftop solar panels on their residences and other structures to save energy, stating that the state government was aggressively promoting green energy in the state.

Satish Reddy, speaking after the inauguration of a 250-kilowatt solar power plant erected at Fortune Tower in Madhapur on Friday, said Fortune Tower’s determination to prevent pollution for a brighter future was an inspiration to other gated communities.

Fortune Tower, he said, was the first gated community in the state to feature a 250 kilowatt solar power plant.

The first step in making gated communities safer and more ecologically friendly, he said, adding that the state government was pushing major residential societies to install rooftop solar panels.

He urged gated communities to set up EV charging stations for the benefit of its members, citing an increase in the sale of electric vehicles in the state. Arekapudi Gandhi, MLA of Serilingampally, REDCO Vice Chairman & Managing Director N Janaiah, and Telangana Solar Association President Ashok Goud were also present.