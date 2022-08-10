Telangana: TSRTC announces special Independence day offers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday announced many special offers to celebrate ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu,’ celebrating India’s 75th independence day.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said that until August 22 senior citizens above the age of 75 years can travel for free in TSRTC buses. They can also avail free consultations, tests and medicines at the RTC hospital in Tarnaka, Hyderabad. Those under the age of 75 years can avail of the same at only 25% of the full cost.

Babies born on August 15 will receive a bus pass from the TSRTC. With this pass, the child can travel for free on buses until they are 12 years old in Telangana.

Also Read Telangana: ASI to hoist flags at 3 monuments on Independence day

Further, costs on the ‘Travel As You Like (TAYL)’ daily ticket have also been reduced. Commuters can now pay only Rs 75 instead of Rs 120 in TSRTC buses.

There is also a 25% concession on Pushpak ticket prices. People taking TSRTC buses from the airport to the city need to only pay 75% of the ticket price. All the new offers will be valid until August 22.

Apart from that, flags will be attached on both sides of TSRTC buses. Bus tickets also have a “Happy 75th Independence Day” message printed on the bottom.