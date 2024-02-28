Telangana: TSRTC arranges free travel for male students appearing for inter exams

Hyderabad: As the intermediate board examinations began on Wednesday, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has allowed one-way free travel for male students provided they have a route bus pass.

According to a TSRTC release, male students who have a bus pass are required to show their hall ticket to avail the facility. “Male students are allowed to travel free on express buses by showing their hall ticket and route bus pass. This is only from their homes to the examination centers. If a male student does not have any concessional bus pass, they would have to pay for their travel,” stated the release.

Also Read Rachakonda police impose Section 144 for Intermediate exams

The release further added that the above free facility will be valid even if the state government declares a public holiday or general holiday or Sunday in respect of any date/dates (mentioned above) for the male students.

As for female students, zero tickets will be issued under the Maha Lakshmi scheme.

For more details, contact Koti at 9959226160 and Rathifile bus station at 9959226154.