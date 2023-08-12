Telangana: ‘TSRTC Gamyam’ app launched to track bus services

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday unveiled the “TSRTC Gamyam” bus tracking app in an effort to make bus travel easier.

This bus monitoring software will notify passengers of the arrival and departure of buses at various points around Telangana and neighboring states where TSRTC services are accessible, allowing them to plan their routes to prevent unnecessary waiting at bus stops/stations, the public transport body said.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said at the app launch event that it provides real-time tracking of Pushpak AC Airport buses and all Express and above special type bus services of TSRTC with information of ETA (Expected time of Arrival) at the boarding stage and selected destination to plan your travel schedule ahead of time.

“It also tracks reservation buses based on the Service No. on the reservation ticket.” It has an up-to-date timetable and bus route information,” he noted.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar downloading the app at the launch event.

“The app boosts bus travel by giving precise information on bus arrival at the bus stop nearest to home, business, shopping, events, or any other area. It improves trip coordination by connecting you to airports or train stations in the search,” TSRTC said.

The mobile application is available on the Google Play Store for free and can also be downloaded from TSRTC’s official website.