Telangana: TSRTC launches mobile app for bus tracking

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday informed that in the pursuit of making the bus journey easy and encouraging citizens to travel by state-run buses, a bus tracking facility via a mobile app is made available for improving the accuracy of the state-run public transport service.

TSRTC MD Sajjanar announced that TSRTC has launched a mobile app in the Google play store by the name “TSRTC BUS TRACKING” for tracking of its buses. This initiative will help the passengers to know the arrival and departure of buses at various stops across Telangana and nearby states where TSRTC services are available so that the passengers can plan their travel to avoid unwanted waiting time at the bus stops/stations.

As part of the initiative, 96 depots across Telangana and 4170 special type buses have been identified for implementation of bus tracking and to provide the Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) of their bus services for convenience of passengers.

Also Read Telangana’s Haj pilgrims unable to travel from Makkah to Madinah

He further informed that to start with, 140 buses have been identified for the pilot project of which 40 AC Pushpak buses of the cantonment and Miyapur-2 depots are being operated to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad on different routes and 100 long-distance buses of Miyapur-1 and Picket depots being operated on routes like Srisailam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Bhadrachalam, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam will be tracked as of now.

He further said that in a couple of months all reservation services and special type services of the district, as well as Hyderabad city, will also be added to the tracking app.

The “TSRTC BUS TRACKING” app will provide the passengers with accurate information on bus arrival at the bus stop near the passenger’s location.