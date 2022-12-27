Telangana: TSRTC offers 10% off on round trips for Sankranti

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), announced a discount on bus tickets for commuters travelling to their native places on the occasion of Sankranti.

TSRTC announced on Monday to give a 10 per cent discount on the return journey, provided a to-and-fro ticket is booked at the same time.

The offer will be made available till January 31, 2023, for advanced reservation booking in Deluxe, Super Luxury, Rajdhani, and Garuda Plus buses.

TSRTC Chairman, Bajireddy Govardhan has said that they have taken this step to reduce the financial burden on the people on the festive occasion.

Interested people can visit the website to book reservations in advance.