Telangana: TSRTC announces 21% pay hike to employees from June 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, March 9, announced the decision to implement salary payments as per the 2017 Payment Revision Commission (PRC) with a 21% fitment that will take effect from June 1.

The previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) dispensation gave a 16 percent pay revision to the TSRTC employees in 2017.

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced the decision at Bus Bhavan, stating that it was made in response to TSRTC staff’s request to align their pay according to the PRC of 2017 and 2021.

The TSRTC plans to implement the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) with a 21% fitment from June 1 by merging 31.1% of dearness allowance (DA) from January 1, 2017, starting April 1, 2017.

Adjusted salaries will be paid from June 1, 2024, and any arrears of the pay scale from 2017 will be paid at retirement without interest deductions, the minister said.

Prabhakar said that state government’s decision will burden the transport body by an additional Rs 35 crores per annum and despite the financial crisis, the state government took the call.

“The decision willbenefit as many as 53,071 employees. The state government is committed to the welfare of the TSRTC employees and important decisions will be taken for their upliftment.” he added.

Remarking that the BRS government gave “only 16% pay revision” in 2017 and since then there has been no enhancement in their tenure, Prabhakar said that the pay scale of TSRTC employees should be revised every 4 years.