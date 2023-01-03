Telangana: TSRTC to introduce 10 non-AC buses from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana state road transport corporation (TSRTC) is introducing four non-AC sleeper buses and six non-AC sleeper-cum-seater buses in the corporation for the first time.

The buses will operate on two Inter State routes viz., Hyderabad-Kakinada and Hyderabad-Vijayawada respectively on hire basis.

These buses are provided with additional features and enhanced comfort levels to the passengers.

The buses will provide air suspension system for better comfort. Further, sleeper buses will have one berth on one side (both upper & lower) and 2 berths on other side. The total berths will amount to 30 berths; ie: (Lower berths -15, Upper Berths -15)

Sleeper Cum Seater Buses will have 15 upper berths and 33 seats at the lower level.

Bottle holder and mobile charger will be provided for each berth.

Facilities such as WI-FI, mineral water, face freshener, attendant to cater to a passenger’s needs will also be provided.