Telangana: TSRTC to introduce ‘safety cess’, bus prices to go up

Hyderabad: Bus fares in the city and Telangana are now likely to get costlier, as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has updated its ticket prices. On Friday, a circular showing a proposal to introduce ‘safety cess’, and to hence round-off existing rates to the next multiple of Rs 5.

The ticket fare will be rounded off to the next multiple of 5 for the City-Ordinary, Sub-urban, Metro Express and Metro Deluxe buses. With this, passengers using these buses will essentially now be paying Rs 5 more for travel mostly.

This will affect lakhs of users especially in the rural areas, and also in Hyderabad who depend on bus travel every single day as a cheaper means of commuting.

Palle Velugu, City ordinary, Metro and Metro Deluxe buses will all see the fare being rounded-off. Earlier, fares were rounded-off to the nearest denomination of Rs 5 to deal with the issue of change with conductor-passenger transaction

The RTC is currently under severe deficit and the corporation is suffering crores of rupees of losses annual.