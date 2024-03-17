TSRTC to operate buses in sync with SSC exams to help students

Hyderabad: In an important development, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced that the buses will operate during SSC examination hours for students from various places to the examination centers and back.

In an official statement, TSRTC said that the step was taken considering SSC Examinations 2024 which is to be held from March 18 to April 2, timings (9.30 a.m.–12.30 p.m.).

The officials said that they were monitoring the bus stops to ensure hassle-free boarding and alighting of buses by the students before and after the examination hours.

While female students appearing for examinations will avail free travel through the ‘Mahalakshmi‘ scheme as per the regular schedule, male students will also be able to travel free for the examinations.

“Male students appearing for the SSC Public Examination will be allowed to travel free from their residence to the Examination Center and back on the strength of the examination hall ticket along with free bus passes issued to them, irrespective of the distance and destination mentioned on the bus pass,” the statement read.

However, if any male student does not have a free or concessional bus pass, the service conductor will collect the normal fare and issue a ticket for the journey.

“The male students may be allowed in express buses also with a COMBI ticket on the strength of a hall ticket, along with a free or concessional bus pass during the period of examinations,” the statement further read.

Communication centers have been established with contact numbers. Students can contact 9959226160 or 9959226154 for any information.