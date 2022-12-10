Telangana: TSRTC to ply over 4K special buses for Sankranti

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate 4,233 special buses from January 7 to 15, on the occasion of Sankranti 2023.



The special buses will function between Hyderabad and various destinations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other neighbouring states.

Out of the lot, 585 bus services have been given advance reservation facility with advanced ticket booking increased from 30 days to 60 days which will be available till June 2023.



TSRTC managing director, VC Sajjanar held a video conference on Friday over the arrangements for transport for Sankranti, where he said that the TSRTC is running an additional 10 percent of buses this year as compared to the previous year.

125 special buses have been allotted for Amalapuram, 117 for Kakinada, 83 for Kandukur, 65 for Visakhapatnam 51 for Polavaram and 40 for Rajahmundry, said a TSRTC press release.