Telangana: TSSA partners with Marut Drones for training pilots

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Aviation Academy (TSAA) has undertaken an extensive revamp with the selection of a new Hyderabad-based company, Marut Drones, as its training partner, replacement of drones with new versions, and an increased focus on working professionals in areas of drone application.

With the liberalisation of the drone sector, there has been a massive surge in the demand for the talent and skills to pilot drones.

With a revamped approach and prior experience of training 70 drone pilots, TSAA has already conducted two new batches and will conclude its third batch of pilot training, in a span of a few days.

The first, and second batches exclusively had scientific officers from NRSC (National Remote Sensing Centre) and ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics), who were felicitated in the presence of the state’s principal secretary, Jayesh Ranjan.

“Telangana has been a key advocate for the adoption of drone technology and understands that the availability of skilled pilots is the most critical for expansion of this sector. Hence, TSAA is now forging new partnerships and ensuring the highest quality of training program to ensure Telangana remains a front-runner in drone technology,” said Ranjan.

The TSAA has one of the largest airspaces in the country for drone training viz. 280 acres flight area and a 920 meters runaway and also a diverse set of small category drones across types such as Multirotor, Hexacopter Hybrid Survey Drones, VTOLs, etc.

TSAA which with a rich history in training pilots for manned aviation, in existence for 7 decades, 7 aircrafts, and two advanced simulators, has been adjudged as the best Flight Training Organisation consecutively for the last 12 years.

The re-ignited focus of TSAA on drone pilot training is in line with the commitment of the Telangana government to ensure that the state remains one of the key hubs for drone technology in the country.

TSAA offers Drone/RPA Pilot training and Certification

The drone pilot training is critical since drone/RPA pilot certification is mandatory to operate a drone/RPA as per the regulations of the government of India. Operating a Drone/RPA without certification is a serious offense punishable under the law.

The students completing the program by TSAA become DGCA certified drone pilots and can legally fly drones subject to Drone Rules 2021 released by the government of India. The training includes a five-day intensive hands-on training program that covers drone regulations, drone hardware/software internals, drone flying simulations, and field drone flying exercises. This is since

Telangana State Aviation Academy is one of the few Flight Training Organizations approved by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) to officially run Drone/RPA Pilot Training Programs and award DGCA approved Drone/RPA Certification.

TSAA is working in collaboration with Marut Drones a startup for executing high-quality training curriculum by employing highly trained instructors, advanced equipment, and DGCA compliant processes.