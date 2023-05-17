Telangana: TSSPDCL lineman arrested by ACB for demanding bribe

Hyderabad: Officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught red handed a lineman of the TSSPDCL at Moinabad when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.5, 000 from a person for installing an electrical meter.

Based on a complaint, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught B Veerakarna, junior lineman working at the Additional AE (operations) of the TSSPDCL, Moinabad. A farmer named T Pratap had lodged a complaint with the ACB.

The fingers of both the hands of the accused officer tested positive in the chemical test used to determine if he accepted the bribe. The accused was arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad. Investigation is underway.