Telangana: TSWREIS’s ‘BioMe’23 summit held at Chegur

Hyderabad: Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TSTWREIS)’s International Conference ‘BioMe’23 was held on Tuesday, at the Kanha Shantivanam Auditorium, Chegur.

“There are many developments in the bio-pharma field, new research should be done accordingly,” said the secretary of the residential schools institution, Ronald Rose addressing the students.

“Recently, people have faced severe difficulties due to a virus like Corona. The economic system of the country was disrupted. The bio-pharma sector saved humanity in those dire situations,” he added. He encouraged the students to focus on research.

The three-day summit’s lectures, discussions, and workshops are delivered by national and international professors for the students of the residential schools.