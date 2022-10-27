Telangana: Two arrested for sexually abusing teenage girls

Hyderabad: Police have arrested two employees of an orphanage in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district for allegedly sexually abusing teenage girls.

The crime came to the limelight after four girls went missing from the orphanage on October 19. Out of four, three are minor girls.

Based on the complaint received from the orphanage, police registered a case and started searching for the girls.

Two minor girls were traced at Secunderabad. Based on the information provided by them, the other two girls were traced in the Sangareddy district.

Later, the girls were counseled in the presence of women and child welfare department officials. During the counseling, it was found that they were sexually abused by two employees of the orphanage.

Based on the details revealed by the girls, police booked cases and arrested the accused.

Other girls who were lodged at the orphanage were shifted to different orphanages in the city.