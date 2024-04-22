Telangana: Two arrested for transporting cotton seeds illegally

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team of Medchal zone, along with the Shamirpet police and officials of agricultural department, apprehended two individuals for allegedly transporting 1.2 tons of prohibited cotton seeds worth Rs 19.2 lakh from Karnataka to Mancherial.

The accused, identified as Gaddam Srikanth, 38, and Goshika Naveen Kumar, 31, were arrested near a resort on the Rajiv Highway at Shamirpet. The accused were hiding cotton seeds behind onion bundles in order to transfer them illegally.

“They were following the orders of Pindi Suresh and Shivaiah, both from Mancherial, after collecting it from a known supplier in Koppal district of Karnataka,” said the officials.

They further confessed that on April 14, they had visited the same location, carried 1,200 kg of seeds from the same individual, and given them to Suresh Yadav and Shivaiah in Mandamarri in the Mancherial district.